DazeD8 42mg HHC + Delta 9 Gummies (10 Pieces)

Take yourself to the deep depths of space—you're in for a ride.



Quick. Easy. Flavorful.

The DazeD8 42mg HHC + delta 9 gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation. This signature blend will take you to new heights of elevation that you've never experienced.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- 25mg HHC + 17mg delta 9 per gummy

- 10 gummies in each pack

- The most potent HHC + delta 9 THC gummies



Flavor Profile

- Assorted fruit flavors that will send you straight to space



How Does it Feel?

- Relaxing

- Pain-relieving (Anti-inflammatory)

- Energetic

- Euphoric

- Full-body high



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 gummy

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects