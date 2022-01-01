DazeD8 25mg HHC Gummies (10 Pieces)

Take yourself to space—you're in for a ride.



Quick. Easy. Flavorful.

The DazeD8 25mg HHC gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- 10 gummies in each pack

- The most potent HHC gummies

- 0% THC



Flavor Profile

- Assorted fruit flavors that will send you straight to space



How Does it Feel?

- Relaxing

- Pain-relieving (Anti-inflammatory)

- Energetic

- Euphoric



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 gummy

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects