DazeD8 25mg HHC Gummies (10 Pieces)
Take yourself to space—you're in for a ride.
Quick. Easy. Flavorful.
The DazeD8 25mg HHC gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- 10 gummies in each pack
- The most potent HHC gummies
- 0% THC
Flavor Profile
- Assorted fruit flavors that will send you straight to space
How Does it Feel?
- Relaxing
- Pain-relieving (Anti-inflammatory)
- Energetic
- Euphoric
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 gummy
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!