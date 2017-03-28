DazeD8 1.5G HHC Pre-Rolls

Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market. DazeD8's HHC blunts will take you exactly where you want to be.



Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.

The DazeD8 HHC pre rolls are the antithesis of quiet. With these pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.



- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time

- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds

- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times

- The most potent HHC flower on the market



Flavor Profile

- Lime Skunk - Sativa

- Features a fresh lime aroma and flavor



Strain

- Sativa

- A unique cross between Lemon Skunk and Green Ribbon



How Does it Feel?

- Lime Skunk is famous for its energetic effects

- Buzzy, alert, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects