About this product
DazeD8 1.5G HHC Pre-Rolls
Blast off into deep outer space with the most potent pre-rolls on the market. DazeD8's HHC blunts will take you exactly where you want to be.
Mouthwatering. Potent. Loud.
The DazeD8 HHC pre rolls are the antithesis of quiet. With these pre-rolls, experience a different elevated state of mind and indulge in relaxation, euphoria, and creativity.
- Perfectly rolled for smooth, consistent clouds—every single time
- Featuring a perfectly engineered terpene profile guaranteed to tingle your taste buds
- 1.5G for a long-lasting burn that will send you to space multiple times
- The most potent HHC flower on the market
Flavor Profile
- Lime Skunk - Sativa
- Features a fresh lime aroma and flavor
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Lemon Skunk and Green Ribbon
How Does it Feel?
- Lime Skunk is famous for its energetic effects
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.
Lime Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
108 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!