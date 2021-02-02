About this product
The strongest, sauciest dabs that glisten like diamonds in the sky.
Killer potency, incredible flavor.
The DazeD8 THC-O Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.
- 2.5 gram of highly potent THC-O concentrate
- Child-resistant packaging
- Tamper evident seal
Flavor Profile
- Mojito - Sativa
- Featuring bold citrus notes accompanied by floral undertones
Strain
- Sativa
Made by crossing Orange Blossom Trail and Limegerian
How Does it Feel?
- Mojito is famous for its heavy euphoric effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Alleviates chronic pain
- Stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Mojito, also known as "Mojito #1," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Orange Blossom Trail with Limegerian. This strain produces relaxing effects that slowly turn into a gentle and cerebral body high. Mojito is a shining star when it comes to flavors and aromas, featuring bold citrus notes accompanied by floral undertones. While this strain is typically sought out for its incredible flavor profile, medical marijuana patients choose Mojito to help relieve symptoms associated with headaches, inflammation, and depression. Growers say this strain features dense, green foliage covered in burnt orange hairs. Mojito was originally bred by Swamp Boys Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Mojito effects
- Feelings
- Negatives