DazeD8 3G Diamond Dabs

The strongest, sauciest dabs that glisten like diamonds in the sky. DazeD8's HHC dabs will have you wanting more.



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 HHC diamond Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of pure HHC concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 3 gram of highly potent HHC distillate, smothered in flavorful terpene sauce

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Pineapple Kush - Hybrid

- Sweet pineapple taste with minty undertones



Strain

- Hybrid

- A unique cross between Pineapple and Master Kush



How Does it Feel?

- Pineapple Kush is popular for its relaxing effects

- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects