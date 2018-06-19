DazeD8 Delta 8 THC-O 1 Gram Cartridge

Pop the champagne. Celebrating the best high you can get with this...



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- The best delta 8 concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Pink Champagne - Indica

- Features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile



Strain

- Super indica

- A unique cross between Granddaddy Purple and Cherry Pie



How Does it Feel?

- Pink Champagne is famous for its relaxing effects

- Buzzy, alert, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.