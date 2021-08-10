About this product
DazeD8 Delta 8 HHC 1 Gram Cartridge
Take a vacation to where you wanna go.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 HHC cartridge is the show stopper. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Pink Pineapple - Sativa
- Features a sweet and sugary fruity flavor with undertones of sharp citrus
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Pink Panties and Starfighter strains
How Does it Feel?
- Pink Pineapple is famous for its relaxing effects
- Energetic cerebral head high
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
Take a vacation to where you wanna go.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 HHC cartridge is the show stopper. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Pink Pineapple - Sativa
- Features a sweet and sugary fruity flavor with undertones of sharp citrus
Strain
- Sativa
- A unique cross between Pink Panties and Starfighter strains
How Does it Feel?
- Pink Pineapple is famous for its relaxing effects
- Energetic cerebral head high
- Euphoric, like your head is in the clouds
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
About this strain
Pink Pineapple effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!