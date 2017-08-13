About this product
About this strain
Skywalker Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!