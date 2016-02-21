About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G THCV/Delta 8 Disposable
Fruity pebbles meet sour patch kids except you're stoned.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best delta 8 concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Sour Pebbles - Sativa
- Potent apple taste that will leave your tastebuds tingling
Strain
- Super sativa
- A unique cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles
How Does it Feel?
- Sour Pebbles is famous for its giggly effects
- Full-body relaxation
- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving
Suggested Use
Start with 1 gummy and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.
Sour Pebbles effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
54% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!