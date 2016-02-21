DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G THCV/Delta 8 Disposable

Fruity pebbles meet sour patch kids except you're stoned.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- The best delta 8 concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Sour Pebbles - Sativa

- Potent apple taste that will leave your tastebuds tingling



Strain

- Super sativa

- A unique cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles



How Does it Feel?

- Sour Pebbles is famous for its giggly effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

