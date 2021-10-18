DazeD8 1G Delta 8 Premium Cartridge

The collision of earthy pine and sweet citrus. All aboard- CHOO CHOO!



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- Trainwreck - Hybrid

- Sweet lemon and pine aroma



Strain

- Sativa-dominant hybrid

- A unique cross between Mexican and Thai sativas and Afghani indicas



How Does it Feel?

- Trainwreck is famous for its creative effects

- Happy, uplifting, and pain-relieving

- Quick high with a powerful head-rushing euphoria



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.