About this product
The collision of earthy pine and sweet citrus. All aboard- CHOO CHOO!
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate
Flavor Profile
- Trainwreck - Hybrid
- Sweet lemon and pine aroma
Strain
- Sativa-dominant hybrid
- A unique cross between Mexican and Thai sativas and Afghani indicas
How Does it Feel?
- Trainwreck is famous for its creative effects
- Happy, uplifting, and pain-relieving
- Quick high with a powerful head-rushing euphoria
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this strain
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
Trainwreck effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with