DazeD8 2.5G Dabs

The power of citrus and spice baby!



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 Delta 8 Diamond Dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 2.5 gram of highly potent Delta-8 THC concentrate, smothered in flavorful CBD terpene sauce

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Wedding Cake - Hybrid

- Rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper



Strain

- Indica-dominant hybrid

- A unique cross between Triangle Kush and Animal Mints



How Does it Feel?

- Wedding Cake is famous for its relaxing effects

- Cerebral euphoria

- Happy and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.