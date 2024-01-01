  • Organic + full spectrum
  • Never any additives, preservatives, or sweeteners
  • Great for pets and their humans
  • Third-party tested for potency and purity
Logo for the brand Dazey CBD

Dazey CBD

Organic, full spectrum CBD oil for everyday rituals
All categoriesHemp CBDPets

THC for dogs & cats

1 products
Product image for Mild (350mg) - For pets!
Pet Tinctures
Mild (350mg) - For pets!
by Dazey CBD
CBD 350%