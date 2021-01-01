Loading…
DC ALCHEMY

1 ML Luer Lock Syringe

Incorporating the latest advances in child-proofing technology, these 1ml Glass Applicator Syringes are perfect for home or professional use. The included Luer Cap/ Lock uses state-of-the-art technology to keep the syringes airtight. Crafted from high quality heat-resistant borosilicate glass, each syringe is medical grade, ultra-hygienic, and easy to clean. Maintenance is made even easier by an easy disassembly of the syringe which can be broken down into 3 separate pieces. Application is simple and controlled, reducing mess and waste!
