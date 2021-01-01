Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand DC ALCHEMY

DC ALCHEMY

CCELL Silo

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

* Genuine CCELL *
250+ puffs per charge
Ceramic heating element
Micro-USB rechargeable
550mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery
Stealthy breathing LED indicator
Buttonless inhale activation
Standard 510 threading
Easy magnetic connection for vape cartridges
Comes with charger and magnetic adaptors for cartridges
Aluminum alloy housing
42mm x 55mm x 12.8mm

CCELL PALMS ARE DESIGNED TO BE USED WITH CCELL CARTRIDGES – WE CAN NOT GUARANTEE FUNCTIONALITY WITH ANY OTHER TYPE OF CARTRIDGE.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!