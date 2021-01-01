About this product
250+ puffs per charge
Ceramic heating element
Micro-USB rechargeable
550mAh Li-ion rechargeable battery
Stealthy breathing LED indicator
Buttonless inhale activation
Standard 510 threading
Easy magnetic connection for vape cartridges
Comes with charger and magnetic adaptors for cartridges
Aluminum alloy housing
42mm x 55mm x 12.8mm
* Genuine CCELL *
CCELL PALMS ARE DESIGNED TO BE USED WITH CCELL CARTRIDGES – WE CAN NOT GUARANTEE FUNCTIONALITY WITH ANY OTHER TYPE OF CARTRIDGE.
