Chem Cookies is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog #4 and GSC. Chem Cookies is cereberal and provides a euphoric high that will send your entire body into relaxation mode. Because this strain can make you feel extremely stoned, Chem cookies is ideal for experienced consumers with a high tolernace for THC. Chem Cookies has rich fuel flavors with notes of coffee and sweet plums. Growers say Chem Cookies produces beautiful and tightly packed buds with lime green and purple accents.
Chem Cookies effects
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
42% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
