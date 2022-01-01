About this product
**Experience the amazing "FDA unsubstantiated performance" of CBD as it is enhanced through integration with Shea Butter, a skin super food that helps the skin absorb the cannabinoids. Nag Champa is added for a calming fragrance in a rub that absorbs quickly into the skin. Apply liberally to areas where "unproven results" are desired.
Ingredients: Shea Butter and Full Spectrum CBD derived from hemp and Nag Champa Essential Oil.
**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
Deep Run Hemp
Greenhouse grower and distributor of hemp flower and high-quality hemp derived products.