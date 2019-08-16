About this product
A long time ago, the DELICIOUS SEEDS breeders took up the challenge and set to work in our growrooms. Their objective was to develop a plant with enormous yields without sacrificing any of the organoleptic qualities. This strain combines the sugary sweetness of Caramelo and the more delicate floral flavours of South African Sativas such as Power Plant.
The result is a perfect Sativa type plant that is easy to control and which produces large, foxtail buds and whose leaves take on a metallic lavender hue towards the end of the flowering cycle. Branches out considerably, especially outdoors, where the lower branches can get almost as long as the plant’s height, which can triple in size during the flowering phase. Easy to trim owing to the small amount of leaves between the buds.
Gives off a very strong citrussy aroma like grapefruit or lime. Very sweet taste with hints of skunk and cedarwood making it even more earthy and citrussy. The very euphoric effect, which is cerebral and almost impercetible in the body, is almost instantaneous and longlasting. A strain with very high levels of THC, some growers have found it difficult to sleep when they smoke our Cotton Candy Kush (DS19).
About this strain
Cotton Candy, also known as "Cotton Candy Kush", is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lavender with Power Plant. The result is big, bold cherry flavors with undertones of flowers. Cotton Candy effects are euphoric and have relaxing powers that keep stress and pain to a minimum. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage chronic pain.
Cotton Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
628 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Delicious Seeds
We are just passionate about this herb with ancestral use. We investigate new crosses and combinations, both in effect, flavor and aroma 💜🌱 #LifeIsDelicious