This strain is the result of crossing two magnificent specimens. Super Silver Haze, one of the quickest flowering sativas, with the renowned clone of Critical Mass, which has sativa traces with a flower formation that is typical of indica hybrids. We might say that Critical Super Silver Haze perfectly combines the characteristics of both strains.



Growth is consistent and continues as it enters the flowering phase. Produces abundant foliage making it easy to bend or prune and ideal for SCROG systems. Very few leaves so the buds can get very big. Very tall plants are possible outdoors so long as they get enough good soil. If grown in pots, it’s best to plant them later than normal if you want to control the height. The flowers give off a very intense and penetrating aroma.



Some growers detect slightly citrussy aromas with incense and mentholated wood notes with hints of haze and even varnish. The taste is more typically super silver haze “incense-like” with more bittersweet, perfumed back notes. The effect is very strong with a cerebral rush that is physically energising. It’s also very longlasting and a more physical stone at the end while maintaining the initial mental activity. This strain is probably not suitable for undertaking risky activities.