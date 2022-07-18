Our newest variety DESCOJACK, is the result of crossing our UNKNOWN KUSH with JACK HERER. One of the most cultivated and desired varieties by all growers recursively throughout the history of the cannabical scene of the 90s.



Our unknown KUSH IS winner of 21 International awards. In its lineage it has one of the most acclaimed sativas in California BAY11. The winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup Awards! Along with that our UNKNOWN KUSH is a top secret variety.



Our breeder team set to work a few years ago to bring you an improved and updated version. At the time our intention was to make a plant that maintained the characteristic flavor of the HERER by adding subtle notes of lemon metallic kush. We also sought to make it more stable and productive. It is a cross designed to cover both commercial and medicinal needs since it has a relatively high THC content of more than 23%.



As a result, DESCOJACK, is a 60% sativa hybrid with a sativa structure, but with a contained height. Making it ready in indoor flowering within 10 weeks. She can easily reach the height of a meter indoors. Outdoors it can grow up to 3.5 meters high easily in a 5 month cycle. She would be ending its maturation approximately in mid-October. It produces a large number of resin glands with an abundant production of metabolites that are responsible for its double effect. Throughout the cycle the plant gives off aromas of Herer and Kush at the same time, which later become a complex, dense and very pleasant mixture of flavors. Those flavors come with the nuances inked with exotic woods and slight acidic traces of metallic lemon flavor. The effect of this variety is both mental and bodily. At first the sensations are euphoria and mental clarity. Then they become an immense pleasure, to feel your body and mind totally relaxed being one.