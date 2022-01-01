To develop this strain, we've crossed one of the best varieties on the market, the famous American OG Kush, with our own elite Jack Herer clone.



After subjecting them to diverse breeding, stabilisation and improvement processes, we were rewarded with this marvellous plant, which produces very high quality marihuana with high THC levels and an exquisite earthy, incense-like taste.



An excellent choice for #sativa lovers owing to its very acceptable flowering times for a sativa and high yields.



sex: feminised

lineage: o.g kush x jack herer

genotype: 70% sativa // 30% indica

grow method: indoors / outdoors

flowering times: indoors 55-65 days / outdoors mid-October.

yields: 600g indoors / up to 800 g/plant outdoors

taste: incense// earthy

odour:high

effect: cerebral

thc: +20%

medicinal value: medical efect