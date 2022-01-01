About this product
To develop this strain, we've crossed one of the best varieties on the market, the famous American OG Kush, with our own elite Jack Herer clone.
After subjecting them to diverse breeding, stabilisation and improvement processes, we were rewarded with this marvellous plant, which produces very high quality marihuana with high THC levels and an exquisite earthy, incense-like taste.
An excellent choice for #sativa lovers owing to its very acceptable flowering times for a sativa and high yields.
sex: feminised
lineage: o.g kush x jack herer
genotype: 70% sativa // 30% indica
grow method: indoors / outdoors
flowering times: indoors 55-65 days / outdoors mid-October.
yields: 600g indoors / up to 800 g/plant outdoors
taste: incense// earthy
odour:high
effect: cerebral
thc: +20%
medicinal value: medical efect
