Sugar Candy (DS22) - A while ago, the guys from the Delicious Seeds kitchen set ourselves the challenge of trying to create a perfect strain, an indica/sativa hybrid with strong indica characteristics and a touch of sativa that would find pride of place in our catalogue. We started searching for the best specimens from our entire genetic bank and, after extensive testing, discovered that by crossing two of our super champion strains we'd create exactly what we were looking for; neither indica nor sativa but a combination of the best characteristics of each.



We ended up by choosing only the 2 best specimens of each of Sugar Black Rose (DS27) and Caramelo (DS20) from among a thousand tested, which we then crossed together to achieve a plant that we believe best represents the philosophy of Delicious Seeds.



This plant redefines the meaning of "bouquet". Its taste and aroma are so complex that, at times, you only have to be in the same room to feel high, and then relaxed.



The plant itself is of medium height, neither indica nor sativa, with a thick central stem that supports an incredible production of lateral and secondary branches that produce large tight buds with yields of more than 600g/m2 and resin with THC levels up to 25% in some cases, making any other strain pale into insignificance by comparison. It produces so much resin that it's sometimes difficult to make out the real greeny purple colour of the plant.



The taste and aroma are so complex and difficult to explain that we can only summarise as: mango and biscuit with hints of spearmint, a touch of liquorice and an incredible tinge of lavender.



Try it for yourself to discover the new taste that will change the cannabis scene forever and which we're sure will give us a great deal of pleasure over the next few years.