About this product

Elegance through design, this vape battery has a brushed stainless steel exterior and is 14mm in diameter. The revolutionary design features a precision ceramic heat control to get your oil to the optimal temperature prior to ensure the perfect hit every time. Measuring dosage has never been easier, and the indicator light on the button will flash when the full dosage has been released.



Includes:



510 Threaded Battery

Micro USB Charge Cord

Carrying Case

Lifetime Replacement Warranty

How To Use:



Attach the screw on refill, making sure the cartridge is fully seated.

Press the igniter button 5 times rapidly, the indicator light will flash when turned on.

Hold your battery upright and press the igniter button twice to pre-heat the oil. The button will glow red and pre-heat for 10 seconds.

Once heated, inhale on the mouthpiece slowly and steadily, a single dose is 8 seconds and an indicator light will flash once it has been achieved.

The battery will glow yellow to indicate that charging is needed, it takes 40 minutes for a battery to regain its full charge.