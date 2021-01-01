Delta Alternatives
Blue Raspberry Gummies Delta 8 Hemp Extract Edibles
About this product
Initially sweet with a tart finish, these Blue Raspberry bites will remind you of your favorite slushees and suckers (without turning your mouth blue). 20 cubes with 25mg Delta 8 per piece, 500mg per package.
Ingredients: Hemp Distillate, Cane Sugar, Glucose (corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Natural Blue Raspberry Flavor, Spirulina (color) Ascorbic Acid.
