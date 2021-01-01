Loading…
Delta Alternatives

Cherry Gummies Delta 8 Hemp Extract Edibles

Deep red Bing cherries are the flavor inspiration for these delectable bites. Definitely not your average cherry flavor with it’s tart bite and sweet finish. 20 cubes with 25mg Delta 8 per piece, 500mg per package.

Ingredients: Hemp Distillate, Cane Sugar, Glucose (corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Natural Cherry Flavor, Elderberry Juice, Ascorbic Acid.
