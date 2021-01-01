About this product

1g of Hemp Derived Delta-8 Distillate with Cannabis Derived Terpenes (CDTs) in a premium Jupiter Liquid 6 glass cartridge with standard 510 threading.



Our Grower’s Cut terpene profiles are extracted using a unique and proprietary method of steam distillation to capture the full spectrum of flavors and aromas offered by each strain. Blended at just the right level for a full, rich flavor, our Grower’s Cut vapes are delicious on the go or on the couch.

