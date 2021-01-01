Delta Alternatives
Tropical Gummies Delta 8 Hemp Extract Edibles
About this product
A base of pineapple with hints of mango, passion fruit, and papaya, this gummy tastes like a fruit bowl in paradise. 20 cubes with 25mg Delta 8 per piece, 500mg per package.
Ingredients: Hemp Distillate, Cane Sugar, Glucose (corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Natural Tropical Flavor, Beta-carotene (color), Ascorbic Acid.
