Unflavored MCT Oil Delta 8 Hemp Extract Tincture
About this product
Pure, organic MCT oil and hemp derived Delta-8 Distillate are blended to maximize bioavailability of our potent tincture. With 1500mg Delta-8 per bottle, there are 300 5mg doses or 30 50mg doses per bottle. Use in coffee, smoothies, or any other beverage without affecting taste or consistency!
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Hemp Extract (Distillate)
