The drink for when you’re ready to wow your party guests. Take your social butterfly out for a spin while you flit from activity to activity. The concept is simple; we wanted a drink for the day time hang, the social hour, the tailgate tease, and since we are some clever people, we called it the Day Drinker. Pretty catchy, right?



Ingredients: Carbonated water, Hemp Derived Tetrahydrocannabinol, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Trace amounts of Stevia & Erythritol.