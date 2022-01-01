Whether you need to settle into your latest binge show or take the edge off after a long day at work. Relax into the pillows for a night of wonderfully deep sleep, or chill on your friend’s couch for a low-key game night. The list goes on, whatever the occasion may be, let The Original D8 Seltzer ™ formula work its magic and soothe your day away.



Ingredients: Carbonated water, Hemp Derived Tetrahydrocannabinol, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Trace amounts of Stevia & Erythritol.