Whether you need to settle into your latest binge show or take the edge off after a long day at work. Relax into the pillows for a night of wonderfully deep sleep, or chill on your friend's couch for a low-key game night. The list goes on, whatever the occasion may be, let The Original D8 Seltzer ™ formula work its magic and soothe your day away.



Product Description:

The Original D8 Seltzer ™ MIXX pack is a carbonated drink with four delicious flavors, watermelon, berry, mango, and lime. We use a special combination of cannabinoids to give consumers the best experience possible, as well as fast-acting effects. You will start to feel the effects in under 15 minutes!



Ingredients and Quality:

Our ingredients are minimal and natural. We like to keep things simple, water, hemp-derived Delta 8, other cannabinoids to encourage the entourage effect (for a better feeling), and a very very small amount of sugar. We believe in keeping our product as holistic as possible while still making sure you like what you're drinking... Delta Beverages takes the quality of our product very seriously, our product is made under the same conditions as other large-scale beverages, such as Redbull or Coca-cola. We have even taken our quality control a step further and provided batch testing for the public, some of the things we test for are pesticides, heavy metals, potency, and consistency. you can find more information here:



Suggested Use:

If you are a first-time user of delta 8 products we always recommend taking it slow by drinking half a can and waiting 30 minutes. You will feel the effects in under 15 minutes, but lingering effects over the next 45-minutes to an hour depending on body-type, and what you have eaten. Do not take more than recommended serving size if you are not experienced with the effects of delta 8 THC. Store in a cool, dry place and away from sunlight. As always, enjoy!