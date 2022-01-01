About this product
Whether you need to settle into your latest binge show or take the edge off after a long day at work. Relax into the pillows for a night of wonderfully deep sleep, or chill on your friend’s couch for a low-key game night. The list goes on, whatever the occasion may be, let The Original D8 Seltzer ™ formula work its magic and soothe your day away.
Ingredients: Carbonated water, Hemp Derived Tetrahydrocannabinol, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Trace amounts of Stevia & Erythritol.
About this brand
Delta Beverages D8 Seltzer ™ Delta 8 THC
Delta Beverages LLC is a cannabis lifestyle non-alcoholic beverage company. We are looking to change the game of cannabis consumption with consumers. Enjoy all of the immediate effects of smoking cannabis with a convenient healthier drink alternative. Our leading product is D8 Seltzer™, Stay tuned for much more different mood-enhancing drinks!