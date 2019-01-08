Delta Extrax
This Blue Candy Kush Delta 10 Disposable is an Indica blend that tastes as good as it sounds. Presenting a mouthwatering tart berry aroma with subtle floral undertones, it will be hard to put down. Its effects are mellow and come on slowly, but expect to feel a bit heavy in your limbs coupled with an uplifting mental high. This strain is perfect for the end of the day when you need to decompress and not think too hard about anything for a little while.
Additional Product Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated
Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate, Delta 10 distillate & Terpenes.
Blue Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
