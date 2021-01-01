About this product

Get those much needed extra zzz's after a long hard day with this Chill Delta 8 THC Tincture. The mellow grape taste will please your taste buds while your thoughts drift into a dreamy head high. Your body is probably going to be one with the couch or bed for the rest of the evening. Get some extra sleep or just enjoy a relaxing night in and make Chill your buddy for whatever you have planned.