Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Delta Extrax

Delta Extrax

Focus Premium Delta 8 THC Tincture

Buy Here

About this product

This Focus Delta 8 THC Tincture promotes alertness, & focus by using: Pulegone, Cedrene and b-pinene. The sweet spearmint notes will capture your senses and wake up your taste buds while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to keep you going all day long.

Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of 1 dropper to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to achieve desired effect.

Ingredients: Natural Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Hempseed Oil, Pulegone, Cedrene and B-Pinene.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!