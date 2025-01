The VNGNZ Shot is a delicious 1 oz serving of Delta-9 THC. A new addition to our Smoke Blackcraft Collection, the VNGNZ Shot is crafted in collaboration with the legendary Zacky V! Dreamed up by the renowned guitarist, these shots carry the rockstar seal of approval.



The Electric Razzberry is a refreshing twist of raspberry flavors bursting with sweet fruit. You can expect mixed berry flavors that are both sweet and tart. Also, the experience is well-balanced in both taste and THC. Although this product is very potent, each sip takes you deeper and deeper into a pleasurable journey.

