About this product
The Green Apple Gummies are delicious and apple flavored which closely resembles Granny Smith Apples dipped in powdered sugar. At 10mg of Hemp-derived THC a piece, you’ll find that it’s the perfect amount of THC in each gummy!
SUGGESTED USE:
Consume 1/2 of one gummy to start to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.
ADDITIONAL PRODUCT INFORMATION
10 gummies per pack
10mg of hemp-derived thc
100mg of Delta 9 THC
SUGGESTED USE:
Consume 1/2 of one gummy to start to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.
ADDITIONAL PRODUCT INFORMATION
10 gummies per pack
10mg of hemp-derived thc
100mg of Delta 9 THC
About this strain
Sour Apple
Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.
Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.