About this product

The Green Apple Gummies are delicious and apple flavored which closely resembles Granny Smith Apples dipped in powdered sugar. At 10mg of Hemp-derived THC a piece, you’ll find that it’s the perfect amount of THC in each gummy!



SUGGESTED USE:

Consume 1/2 of one gummy to start to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.



ADDITIONAL PRODUCT INFORMATION

10 gummies per pack

10mg of hemp-derived thc

100mg of Delta 9 THC