Delta Extrax introduces our Kiwi Mixer Premium Delta 9 THC Gummies! This delicious mix of fruity kiwi will not only excite your taste buds but also feels uplifting and cerebral! These 6-gram gummies feature 10mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC each. Basically, this means that our gummies are a fully legal hemp product under the 2018 Hemp Farm Bill as they contain 0.25% delta-9-THC.



Consume 1/2 of one gummy to start to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.