Pink Panties THCh THCjd Live Resin Disposable
About this product
The Pink Panties THCh THCjd Live Resin Disposable features a 2-gram disposable device infused with premium Live Resin and features a proprietary blend of THCh, THCjd, THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.
About this strain
Pink Panties is a cross of Burmese Kush and a Florida Kush backcross. It expresses dense, medium-sized buds that reek of tart and tangy citrus alongside a strong floral bouquet. This strain delivers a smooth smoking experience that is citrus-forward, but lightly herbal on the exhale. Consumers can find value in Pink Panties’ potent but functional sedation, which may help abate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
