The Pink Panties is known for its erotic flavors of rose, lavender, and peach. Think of it as a bedroom disposable – before and after you do what your imagination tells you. However, the Hybrid properties of this disposable make it perfect for mellowing out or getting the blood going, wink, wink.



The Pink Panties THCh THCjd Live Resin Disposable features a 2-gram disposable device infused with premium Live Resin and features a proprietary blend of THCh, THCjd, THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.