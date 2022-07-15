Our Pinkberry Live Resin Delta 9 THC Gummies are Hemp derived using less than 0.3% of Live Resin Delta 9 THC. We use just enough Delta 9 THC in order to produce that familiar feeling that you’ll love and enjoy. Also, our Pinkberry Live Resin Gummies feature 10mg of Delta 9 THC per piece which total 250mg per jar.



These gummies have a delicious sweet mixed berry flavor. However, you will want to pace yourself because these hard to resist Delta 9 THC edibles can pack a punch.