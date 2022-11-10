Our Purple Slurricane is a Hurricane of sweet grape flavors that is accompanied by sugary berries. This Indica strain lives in your body way after your last puff and can bring on those relaxing vibes.



This Purple Slurricane Disposable features a 2-gram disposable device infused with premium Live Resin along with a proprietary blend of THCP, Delta 8 THC, and Delta 10 THC.



This strain is perfect for those chill hangout evenings with friends or just a nice way to get a little much-needed rest and relaxation. Also, this disposable device is draw activated so all you need to do is open the box and enjoy.