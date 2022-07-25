Our Sours Hydro HHC Gummies feature premium HHC cannabinoids. You will find that the taste of these gummies provides a sour beginning but offer a sweet ending. Also, the flavor has a sweet blend of different fruit melodies.



The experience is somewhere between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC. However, at 10mg of HHC each, you’ll discover that our Sours come with the right amount of HHC to provide you with a good time.