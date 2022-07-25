Our Sours Hydro HHC Gummies feature premium HHC cannabinoids. You will find that the taste of these gummies provides a sour beginning but offer a sweet ending. Also, the flavor has a sweet blend of different fruit melodies.
The experience is somewhere between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC. However, at 10mg of HHC each, you’ll discover that our Sours come with the right amount of HHC to provide you with a good time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.