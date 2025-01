The VNGNZ Shot is a delicious 1 oz serving of Delta-9 THC. A new addition to our Smoke Blackcraft Collection, the VNGNZ Shot is crafted in collaboration with the legendary Zacky V! Dreamed up by the renowned guitarist, these shots carry the rockstar seal of approval.



Dive into something unholy but delicious, and let your mind run wild. Introducing the Unholy Watermelon flavored shot, which features a delicious taste of sweet watermelon. The tempting flavors of watermelon are accompanied by a sweet fusion of flavors that deliver satisfaction after every sip.

read more