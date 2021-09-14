About this product
Our Wild Cherry Chronix Gummies feature premium Hemp Compliant Delta 9 THC. You'll find our Wild Cherry Gummies are delicious and cherry flavored which closely resembles sweet, ripe cherries all bundled into a tasty fruity concoction. At 10mg of Hemp-derived THC per gummy, you’ll find that it’s the perfect amount of THC to have a great overall experience!
Consume 1/2 of one gummy to start to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect.
Delta Extrax
At Delta Extrax, we strive to create the products from the best Hemp products. Our hope is that our THC allow you to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Hemp derived products that feature different blends of cannabinoids.