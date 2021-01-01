About this product
The name of this amazing THCO cart says it all! Its GOLD; Acapulco GOLD! And amazing cuddle toffee flavor meets earthy goodness! Comes in a reliable FULL GRAM cartridge using the industry’s BEST terpenes!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp is a premier supplier to consumers of CBD and Hemp products in the US. We offer a variety of the best brands and product lines to our incredible clients.