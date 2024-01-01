Our CHERRY PIE one gram sativa vape cartridge is a customer

favorite for a reason. A rich yet tart cherry taste, combined with intense

cerebral and physical effects results in a one-of-a-kind vape experience that can

only be provided by Delta Life.



HHC (also known as

hexahydrocannabinol) from Delta Life Hemp is a naturally occurring hemp

compound, typically with slightly higher potency than Delta 8. Many

users also enjoy the rapid onset of HHC products, particularly our

vapes!



This product is designed to be used with a 510 threaded

battery and will not function without one. Batteries are available from

Delta Life by clicking here.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

