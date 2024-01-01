Our bestselling Cherry Dank Drank 3.0 features 300mg of Delta 9 THC per bottle! This water-soluble form of Delta 9 is absorbed very rapidly allowing for a fuller and faster effect than traditional edibles. Mixed with a cold drink or taken straight, Dank Drank 3.0 is sure to blow you away. Be sure to give this sugar free syrup a good shake before mixing!



Serving Size: 1/2 oz.

Servings per bottle: 12

Per 1/2 oz: 25mg Delta 9 THC

INGREDIENTS:

Distilled Water, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Potassium Citrate, Calcium

Phosphate, contains less than 2% of: Acesulfame Potassium, Calcium

Silicate, Natural Flavors, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C),

Artificial Color, Industrial Hemp, MCT Oil, Sorbitol.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

