Dank Drank 3.0 Cherry 300mg Delta 9 Sugar Free Syrup

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our bestselling Cherry Dank Drank 3.0 features 300mg of Delta 9 THC per bottle! This water-soluble form of Delta 9 is absorbed very rapidly allowing for a fuller and faster effect than traditional edibles. Mixed with a cold drink or taken straight, Dank Drank 3.0 is sure to blow you away. Be sure to give this sugar free syrup a good shake before mixing!

Serving Size: 1/2 oz.
Servings per bottle: 12
Per 1/2 oz: 25mg Delta 9 THC
INGREDIENTS:
Distilled Water, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Potassium Citrate, Calcium
Phosphate, contains less than 2% of: Acesulfame Potassium, Calcium
Silicate, Natural Flavors, Magnesium Oxide, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C),
Artificial Color, Industrial Hemp, MCT Oil, Sorbitol.

This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp
We are a Northwest Florida based Premium Hemp Derived Products company. If you care about quality, price, and customer service, search no more.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

