About this product
Our delicious Delta 8 THC GUMMIES are perfect when you want a delicious treat with an extra kick. Typical serving size is 1 peach ring. These gummies are extra strength with 50mg of Delta 8 THC per GUMMY. One bite of these Delta 8 Gummy candies and you’ll instantly understand why its people can’t get enough of them!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp is a premier supplier to consumers of CBD and Hemp products in the US. We offer a variety of the best brands and product lines to our incredible clients.