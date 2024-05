Our Delta 8 Rainbow Treats are our funnest way to get the benefits of Delta 8. Each treat contains 10mg of Delta 8, just enough for most users to experience the benefits of Delta 8.



Treats per bottle: 30

Per gummy: 10mg Delta 8

INGREDIENTS:

Cane Sugar, Glucose (Corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid,

Natural Flavors, Color (Spirulina, Elderberry Juice, Vegetable and Fruit

Juice, Beta-carotene), Ascorbic Acid, Hemp Derived Distillate.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.*

