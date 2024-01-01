Delta 8 Tincture 3000 MAX Orange

by Delta Life Hemp
THC —CBD —

About this product

Looking to sample the cannabinoid that's making waves in the hemp world? Look no further than our 3000mg Strawberry Delta-8 Tincture. Each drop is packed with Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, a naturally hemp-derived cannabinoid that's distinct from CBD and its "sister" compound, Delta-9 THC. Our Strawberry Tincture offers a delightfully fruity and satisfying flavor while you look after your wellness goals. Delta-8 offers many of the benefits associated with CBD for maintaining your day-to-day wellbeing and natural homeostasis, without the same psychoactive and intoxicating potential of Delta-9 THC. Savor the cannabinoid goodness of Delta-8 for your natural wellbeing with our 3000mg Tinctures today!

Directions
Use full dropper (1mL) one to two times a day, 20-30 drops. For at-home use only.
Concentration
3000mg Delta 8

100mg/ml

Ingredients

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Strawberry Flavor

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Delta Life Hemp
Delta Life Hemp
Shop products
We are a Northwest Florida based Premium Hemp Derived Products company. If you care about quality, price, and customer service, search no more.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.