Looking to sample the cannabinoid that's making waves in the hemp world? Look no further than our 3000mg Strawberry Delta-8 Tincture. Each drop is packed with Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol, a naturally hemp-derived cannabinoid that's distinct from CBD and its "sister" compound, Delta-9 THC. Our Strawberry Tincture offers a delightfully fruity and satisfying flavor while you look after your wellness goals. Delta-8 offers many of the benefits associated with CBD for maintaining your day-to-day wellbeing and natural homeostasis, without the same psychoactive and intoxicating potential of Delta-9 THC. Savor the cannabinoid goodness of Delta-8 for your natural wellbeing with our 3000mg Tinctures today!



Directions

Use full dropper (1mL) one to two times a day, 20-30 drops. For at-home use only.

Concentration

3000mg Delta 8



100mg/ml



Ingredients



Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, MCT Oil, Strawberry Flavor

